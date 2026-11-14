Nuove Scoperte - Atom Heart Magazine playlist Spotify
Nuove Scoperte - Playlist Spotify

Le nuove scoperte musicali della settimana – #69

di Redazione

Queste le nuove scoperte musicali dello staff di Atom Heart Magazine relative alla settimana 69 (Novembre 2026). Le trovi tutte nella nostra playlist su Spotify.

Nuove Scoperte 69 - Atom Heart Magazine playlist Spotify

Indice

Nuove Scoperte #69 – Tutte le aggiunte

Queste le nuove aggiunte della settimana:

  1. Domi Thalmann – Rüggewind
  2. Eylsia Nicolas, Tom Benty – Where or When
  3. ILA – La La Loco – Radio Edit
  4. Ryan Hold – Invisible Man
  5. Kamiński Kacper – Nie Podzielę Się – Remix
  6. Davide Trani – Fuoco – D28 Version
  7. Ava Rivello – closer to dead
  8. Stig Nedreberg – I Suppose
  9. RISE, stayMellow – Talking To Your Ghost Again
  10. Sergio Melone – My Perfect Movie Scene
  11. AndreyAllright, MrRay – Voyage, Voyage
  12. AndreyAllright, MrRay – Ancora
  13. SPIDERGA 23 – Come Sei
  14. Arianna Lanzillotti – Anime
  15. In3ccioSonoro – Fammi avere torto
  16. stesto – …Maledettamente Novembre
  17. HaloRipper – Ashes on the Amplifier
  18. Kyle Knight – Keep It That Way
  19. Electric Clowns – Mémère dans les orties
  20. Ilon – NON SOLO LE BOMBE ESPLODONO
  21. Roberto Ricciotti – Ninfea Solare
  22. Samuele Candela – Niente insieme
  23. STATO ZERO – I PADRONI DEL MONDO
  24. Gerart GO – Lo que somos
  25. Eylsia Nicolas – Find Another Way
  26. Namaste Rixh – Hold This L
  27. Ai4you – I Light Up the Universe
  28. Millepiani – Permafrost
  29. Greg Pitchford – Bring Out the Greys
  30. The Gentle Current – Find yourself
  31. TIBORIAN – Consensus Engine
  32. WYNNAR – The best time is now
  33. Luca Rizzo – Love Bombing – Aurora Boreale
  34. Stonepecker – He Just Forgets To Tell The Price
  35. LIOR GOLAN – MIDNIGHT TRAIN
  36. Jocopo – A Ripple
  37. Vallare – La Via Delle More
  38. Modestamente, Carmelo Pipitone – Situazioni, vite
  39. LALTRO – RIAVVOLGITI
  40. Hands Of Tomorrow – No Regrets Tonight

Altre menzioni (brani non disponibili su Spotify)

  1. The Moonlit Walk  – Now It´s Time – ASCOLTA SU SOUNDCLOUD

Dove ascoltare la playlist

Puoi trovare tutte le nuove aggiunte della settimana nella nostra playlist “Nuove Scoperte – Atom Heart Magazine” su Spotify: CLICCA QUI.

POTREBBE INTERESSARTI: Entrare nelle playlist Spotify: la guida

Scopri nuova musica con la nostra playlist su Spotify: “Nuove Scoperte – Atom Heart Magazine.

Leggi anche

I contenuti pubblicati dalla Redazione di Atom Heart Magazine sono curati e supervisionati da Adriano Costantino, fondatore della pubblicazione dal novembre 2012.

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