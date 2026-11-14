Le nuove scoperte musicali della settimana – #69

Queste le nuove scoperte musicali dello staff di Atom Heart Magazine relative alla settimana 69 (Novembre 2026). Le trovi tutte nella nostra playlist su Spotify.
Indice
Nuove Scoperte #69 – Tutte le aggiunte
Queste le nuove aggiunte della settimana:
- Domi Thalmann – Rüggewind
- Eylsia Nicolas, Tom Benty – Where or When
- ILA – La La Loco – Radio Edit
- Ryan Hold – Invisible Man
- Kamiński Kacper – Nie Podzielę Się – Remix
- Davide Trani – Fuoco – D28 Version
- Ava Rivello – closer to dead
- Stig Nedreberg – I Suppose
- RISE, stayMellow – Talking To Your Ghost Again
- Sergio Melone – My Perfect Movie Scene
- AndreyAllright, MrRay – Voyage, Voyage
- AndreyAllright, MrRay – Ancora
- SPIDERGA 23 – Come Sei
- Arianna Lanzillotti – Anime
- In3ccioSonoro – Fammi avere torto
- stesto – …Maledettamente Novembre
- HaloRipper – Ashes on the Amplifier
- Kyle Knight – Keep It That Way
- Electric Clowns – Mémère dans les orties
- Ilon – NON SOLO LE BOMBE ESPLODONO
- Roberto Ricciotti – Ninfea Solare
- Samuele Candela – Niente insieme
- STATO ZERO – I PADRONI DEL MONDO
- Gerart GO – Lo que somos
- Eylsia Nicolas – Find Another Way
- Namaste Rixh – Hold This L
- Ai4you – I Light Up the Universe
- Millepiani – Permafrost
- Greg Pitchford – Bring Out the Greys
- The Gentle Current – Find yourself
- TIBORIAN – Consensus Engine
- WYNNAR – The best time is now
- Luca Rizzo – Love Bombing – Aurora Boreale
- Stonepecker – He Just Forgets To Tell The Price
- LIOR GOLAN – MIDNIGHT TRAIN
- Jocopo – A Ripple
- Vallare – La Via Delle More
- Modestamente, Carmelo Pipitone – Situazioni, vite
- LALTRO – RIAVVOLGITI
- Hands Of Tomorrow – No Regrets Tonight
Altre menzioni (brani non disponibili su Spotify)
- The Moonlit Walk – Now It´s Time – ASCOLTA SU SOUNDCLOUD
Dove ascoltare la playlist
Puoi trovare tutte le nuove aggiunte della settimana nella nostra playlist “Nuove Scoperte – Atom Heart Magazine” su Spotify: CLICCA QUI.
POTREBBE INTERESSARTI: Entrare nelle playlist Spotify: la guida
Scopri nuova musica con la nostra playlist su Spotify: “Nuove Scoperte – Atom Heart Magazine“.
I contenuti pubblicati dalla Redazione di Atom Heart Magazine sono curati e supervisionati da Adriano Costantino, fondatore della pubblicazione dal novembre 2012.