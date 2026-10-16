Le nuove scoperte musicali della settimana – #66

Queste le nuove scoperte musicali dello staff di Atom Heart Magazine relative alla settimana 66 (Ottobre 2026). Le trovi tutte nella nostra playlist su Spotify.
Indice
Nuove Scoperte #66 – Tutte le aggiunte
Queste le nuove aggiunte della settimana:
- TheRaccoonCult – PACIFIC STANDARD TIME
- D3void 3D33 – Show
- Nothing but Real – Creatures
- Bruno Arredondo – A Caterpillar Rising
- Aureo 1618 – Desiderio
- Loving Backwards – Disaster Struck
- In3ccioSonoro – Senza di me
- Cristales rotos – Vibración Fantasma
- LIOR GOLAN, Gabriel Lefelman – You Tried Your Best
- Plexiphones, AuraWave – This Much (AuraWave Remix)
- Beneath The Static – I Miss Me Too
- Laguna – Galattica
- Sean Mitre – Breathe
- Electrobuddha – The Man Who Killed The World – Remastered Version 2026
- jzø – can i have another day?
- Desu Taem – Shark Racers
- Desu Taem – I Might Have Pooped a Little
- Salmeri Sound – La strada di Stefano
- Estremi – Icaro
- We Are To Blame – Life Lost Love
- Aureo 1618 – Atlantide
- stesto – Ti diro’
- OZZMOND – SERVES YOU
- Samuele Candela – Che fine fai
- Desu Taem – Flat Out
- Desu Taem – Faceplant Fanatics
- Oskar Brandt – Now or Never
- Alex Smerieri – Vetta Ardente (social edit)
- EL-RA producer – Sincronia
- Nicolas Willot – One of Those Dreams
- Evolema – Quiero Ascender
- Talleres Molina – América Primero
- Robert Kleeman – The Hard Road to Happiness
- Jayden Moorea – Guide me Home
- ANTHONY JOHN SISSIAN – I DON’T KNOW WHAT I AM
- SAMU – Dimmi
- Desu Taem – Broken Spider Aquarium
- Desu Taem – Amish Slam Dancing Quartet
- Dee Be – Non é successo niente
- ALEXATOR – Through the Fire
- Biorisk – Anima
- Through The Forest Of Time – Burning Alive
- D-JOKER – Le stagioni dell’umore
- SOL22 – Treminutietrenta
- KAIRØ – Fever in My Veins
- chisà – Vieni con me
- James Tonic – Wherever You Are
- T.Day – Save me
- ELBO – Listen Hard Man
- Moretrue – Here We Sail Again
Altre menzioni (brani non disponibili su Spotify)
- Oli.Vero – Sei il Mio Tutto – ASCOLTA SU SOUNDCLOUD
Dove ascoltare la playlist
Puoi trovare tutte le nuove aggiunte della settimana nella nostra playlist “Nuove Scoperte – Atom Heart Magazine” su Spotify: CLICCA QUI.
POTREBBE INTERESSARTI: Entrare nelle playlist Spotify: la guida
Scopri nuova musica con la nostra playlist su Spotify: “Nuove Scoperte – Atom Heart Magazine“.
I contenuti pubblicati dalla Redazione di Atom Heart Magazine sono curati e supervisionati da Adriano Costantino, fondatore della pubblicazione dal novembre 2012.