Nuove Scoperte - Atom Heart Magazine playlist Spotify
Nuove Scoperte - Playlist Spotify

Le nuove scoperte musicali della settimana – #66

di Redazione

Queste le nuove scoperte musicali dello staff di Atom Heart Magazine relative alla settimana 66 (Ottobre 2026). Le trovi tutte nella nostra playlist su Spotify.

Nuove Scoperte 66 - Atom Heart Magazine playlist Spotify

Indice

Nuove Scoperte #66 – Tutte le aggiunte

Queste le nuove aggiunte della settimana:

  1. TheRaccoonCult – PACIFIC STANDARD TIME
  2. D3void 3D33 – Show
  3. Nothing but Real – Creatures
  4. Bruno Arredondo – A Caterpillar Rising
  5. Aureo 1618 – Desiderio
  6. Loving Backwards – Disaster Struck
  7. In3ccioSonoro – Senza di me
  8. Cristales rotos – Vibración Fantasma
  9. LIOR GOLAN, Gabriel Lefelman – You Tried Your Best
  10. Plexiphones, AuraWave – This Much (AuraWave Remix)
  11. Beneath The Static – I Miss Me Too
  12. Laguna – Galattica
  13. Sean Mitre – Breathe
  14. Electrobuddha – The Man Who Killed The World – Remastered Version 2026
  15. jzø – can i have another day?
  16. Desu Taem – Shark Racers
  17. Desu Taem – I Might Have Pooped a Little
  18. Salmeri Sound – La strada di Stefano
  19. Estremi – Icaro
  20. We Are To Blame – Life Lost Love
  21. Aureo 1618 – Atlantide
  22. stesto – Ti diro’
  23. OZZMOND – SERVES YOU
  24. Samuele Candela – Che fine fai
  25. Desu Taem – Flat Out
  26. Desu Taem – Faceplant Fanatics
  27. Oskar Brandt – Now or Never
  28. Alex Smerieri – Vetta Ardente (social edit)
  29. EL-RA producer – Sincronia
  30. Nicolas Willot – One of Those Dreams
  31. Evolema – Quiero Ascender
  32. Talleres Molina – América Primero
  33. Robert Kleeman – The Hard Road to Happiness
  34. Jayden Moorea – Guide me Home
  35. ANTHONY JOHN SISSIAN – I DON’T KNOW WHAT I AM
  36. SAMU – Dimmi
  37. Desu Taem – Broken Spider Aquarium
  38. Desu Taem – Amish Slam Dancing Quartet
  39. Dee Be – Non é successo niente
  40. ALEXATOR – Through the Fire
  41. Biorisk – Anima
  42. Through The Forest Of Time – Burning Alive
  43. D-JOKER – Le stagioni dell’umore
  44. SOL22 – Treminutietrenta
  45. KAIRØ – Fever in My Veins
  46. chisà – Vieni con me
  47. James Tonic – Wherever You Are
  48. T.Day – Save me
  49. ELBO – Listen Hard Man
  50. Moretrue – Here We Sail Again

Altre menzioni (brani non disponibili su Spotify)

  1. Oli.Vero – Sei il Mio Tutto – ASCOLTA SU SOUNDCLOUD

Dove ascoltare la playlist

Puoi trovare tutte le nuove aggiunte della settimana nella nostra playlist “Nuove Scoperte – Atom Heart Magazine” su Spotify: CLICCA QUI.

POTREBBE INTERESSARTI: Entrare nelle playlist Spotify: la guida

Scopri nuova musica con la nostra playlist su Spotify: “Nuove Scoperte – Atom Heart Magazine.

Leggi anche

I contenuti pubblicati dalla Redazione di Atom Heart Magazine sono curati e supervisionati da Adriano Costantino, fondatore della pubblicazione dal novembre 2012.

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