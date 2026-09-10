Nuove Scoperte - Atom Heart Magazine playlist Spotify
Nuove Scoperte - Playlist Spotify

Le nuove scoperte musicali della settimana – #63

di Redazione

Queste le nuove scoperte musicali dello staff di Atom Heart Magazine relative alla settimana 63 (Settembre 2026). Le trovi tutte nella nostra playlist su Spotify.

Nuove Scoperte 63 - Atom Heart Magazine playlist Spotify

Indice

Nuove Scoperte #63 – Tutte le aggiunte

Queste le nuove aggiunte della settimana:

  1. Jöí Fabü – UNDER THE BRIDGE
  2. stesto – L’estate ingiallisce
  3. Kassa Kron – Pu$$y Out
  4. Valentino Bonanni – Che Ce Voi Fa
  5. Eva Spera – Democrito – Electronic Version
  6. GRAX MODX – Risoluto
  7. In Ad HomineM – Esperando Una Opción
  8. AleJSoul – Stare Bene
  9. Seven No 6 – 777 Everybody Jump!
  10. DEEP STATE, Noah Meadors – Ruins
  11. Beach Of Diamonds – Forget-Me-Not
  12. ZephyrMusic – Die With a Smile
  13. Madam Nightingale, The Doc – Dance with Me Remix26
  14. Desu Taem – Why Not Just Get a Cat?
  15. Desu Taem – Probably Wrong
  16. Desu Taem – Probably Wrong
  17. Desu Taem – Ground Zero Girl
  18. Desu Taem – Grave Digger’s Afternoon Nap
  19. Tepoe Nash – The Drifter
  20. CyR – Phoenix
  21. Noel David – This Perfect Day

Altre menzioni (brani non disponibili su Spotify)

  1. Mirko Infurna – Identico – ASCOLTALO SU YOUTUBE

Dove ascoltare la playlist

Puoi trovare tutte le nuove aggiunte della settimana nella nostra playlist “Nuove Scoperte – Atom Heart Magazine” su Spotify: CLICCA QUI.

POTREBBE INTERESSARTI: Entrare nelle playlist Spotify: la guida

Scopri nuova musica con la nostra playlist su Spotify: “Nuove Scoperte – Atom Heart Magazine.

Leggi anche

I contenuti pubblicati dalla Redazione di Atom Heart Magazine sono curati e supervisionati da Adriano Costantino, fondatore della pubblicazione dal novembre 2012.

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