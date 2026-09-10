Le nuove scoperte musicali della settimana – #63

Queste le nuove scoperte musicali dello staff di Atom Heart Magazine relative alla settimana 63 (Settembre 2026). Le trovi tutte nella nostra playlist su Spotify.
Indice
Nuove Scoperte #63 – Tutte le aggiunte
Queste le nuove aggiunte della settimana:
- Jöí Fabü – UNDER THE BRIDGE
- stesto – L’estate ingiallisce
- Kassa Kron – Pu$$y Out
- Valentino Bonanni – Che Ce Voi Fa
- Eva Spera – Democrito – Electronic Version
- GRAX MODX – Risoluto
- In Ad HomineM – Esperando Una Opción
- AleJSoul – Stare Bene
- Seven No 6 – 777 Everybody Jump!
- DEEP STATE, Noah Meadors – Ruins
- Beach Of Diamonds – Forget-Me-Not
- ZephyrMusic – Die With a Smile
- Madam Nightingale, The Doc – Dance with Me Remix26
- Desu Taem – Why Not Just Get a Cat?
- Desu Taem – Probably Wrong
- Desu Taem – Probably Wrong
- Desu Taem – Ground Zero Girl
- Desu Taem – Grave Digger’s Afternoon Nap
- Tepoe Nash – The Drifter
- CyR – Phoenix
- Noel David – This Perfect Day
Altre menzioni (brani non disponibili su Spotify)
- Mirko Infurna – Identico – ASCOLTALO SU YOUTUBE
Dove ascoltare la playlist
Puoi trovare tutte le nuove aggiunte della settimana nella nostra playlist “Nuove Scoperte – Atom Heart Magazine” su Spotify: CLICCA QUI.
POTREBBE INTERESSARTI: Entrare nelle playlist Spotify: la guida
Scopri nuova musica con la nostra playlist su Spotify: “Nuove Scoperte – Atom Heart Magazine“.
I contenuti pubblicati dalla Redazione di Atom Heart Magazine sono curati e supervisionati da Adriano Costantino, fondatore della pubblicazione dal novembre 2012.