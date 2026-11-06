Nuove Scoperte - Atom Heart Magazine playlist Spotify
Nuove Scoperte - Playlist Spotify

Le nuove scoperte musicali della settimana – #68

di Redazione

Queste le nuove scoperte musicali dello staff di Atom Heart Magazine relative alla settimana 68 (Novembre 2026). Le trovi tutte nella nostra playlist su Spotify.

Nuove Scoperte 68 - Atom Heart Magazine playlist Spotify

Indice

Nuove Scoperte #68 – Tutte le aggiunte

Queste le nuove aggiunte della settimana:

  1. Motorman – Płonący Bandyta
  2. KADENZA – Superuomo
  3. Ryan T. James – Hit the Deck
  4. Kaaine, KapSonochalant, Malik Rose, Leaquita B – I’M HIM – REMIX
  5. Rhase, MddIman – farti male
  6. FOLINO – When I’m Gone
  7. Algorhythm – Wildfires
  8. Cold Covenant – Rabbit Has the Gun
  9. Hot Ice, Nopius – Portami via di qua
  10. Raging Lines – Heartbreak All Over Again
  11. EGRES – Sammal – Radio Edit
  12. mama no likey, Maddi Lasker – Venice Soul
  13. Eylsia Nicolas – What Will Become of Me
  14. Brawny – We Got This Now
  15. BAMBO – Bandolero
  16. Loryheart – Montale aveva ragione
  17. The Dave Black Expression – Wild Horses
  18. ZTRADA – TRE PERCENTO (ПОЧАТОК)
  19. Mario Tuccimei – Alba
  20. Evolema – Veo Mi Luz
  21. Stercore – Void
  22. 17Four, Michael Smith – WIWTH
  23. Don Kokk – Luces en Gran Vía
  24. Celestial Recluse – Timo, Cane Divino
  25. dimblue – Frame her time
  26. ProgAtom – New Shoes
  27. Paranoïd – The Uncommanded Bitch
  28. Luvioh – A luci spente
  29. Ross Marlowe – FUN
  30. 4Grigio – Occhi Stanchi – Acustica – Chitarre e Archi
  31. Dani Kennedy – Servus ich bin die Kennedy
  32. Marco Marvaso – Battlespirit
  33. Kikkinrecords – Beating Heart
  34. Desu Taem – The Gangster’s Tutus
  35. Desu Taem – Starting Over
  36. The Moonlit Walk – Better Times
  37. Michael William Gilbert – They Are Us / They Fly Away

Altre menzioni (brani non disponibili su Spotify)

  1. GAWD – Non-binary – ASCOLTA SU YOUTUBE
  2. Andrea Faralli – Lui Che Amava La Pioggia – ASCOLTA SU SOUNDCLOUD

Dove ascoltare la playlist

Puoi trovare tutte le nuove aggiunte della settimana nella nostra playlist “Nuove Scoperte – Atom Heart Magazine” su Spotify: CLICCA QUI.

POTREBBE INTERESSARTI: Entrare nelle playlist Spotify: la guida

Scopri nuova musica con la nostra playlist su Spotify: “Nuove Scoperte – Atom Heart Magazine.

Leggi anche

I contenuti pubblicati dalla Redazione di Atom Heart Magazine sono curati e supervisionati da Adriano Costantino, fondatore della pubblicazione dal novembre 2012.

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