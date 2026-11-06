Le nuove scoperte musicali della settimana – #68

Queste le nuove scoperte musicali dello staff di Atom Heart Magazine relative alla settimana 68 (Novembre 2026). Le trovi tutte nella nostra playlist su Spotify.
Indice
Nuove Scoperte #68 – Tutte le aggiunte
Queste le nuove aggiunte della settimana:
- Motorman – Płonący Bandyta
- KADENZA – Superuomo
- Ryan T. James – Hit the Deck
- Kaaine, KapSonochalant, Malik Rose, Leaquita B – I’M HIM – REMIX
- Rhase, MddIman – farti male
- FOLINO – When I’m Gone
- Algorhythm – Wildfires
- Cold Covenant – Rabbit Has the Gun
- Hot Ice, Nopius – Portami via di qua
- Raging Lines – Heartbreak All Over Again
- EGRES – Sammal – Radio Edit
- mama no likey, Maddi Lasker – Venice Soul
- Eylsia Nicolas – What Will Become of Me
- Brawny – We Got This Now
- BAMBO – Bandolero
- Loryheart – Montale aveva ragione
- The Dave Black Expression – Wild Horses
- ZTRADA – TRE PERCENTO (ПОЧАТОК)
- Mario Tuccimei – Alba
- Evolema – Veo Mi Luz
- Stercore – Void
- 17Four, Michael Smith – WIWTH
- Don Kokk – Luces en Gran Vía
- Celestial Recluse – Timo, Cane Divino
- dimblue – Frame her time
- ProgAtom – New Shoes
- Paranoïd – The Uncommanded Bitch
- Luvioh – A luci spente
- Ross Marlowe – FUN
- 4Grigio – Occhi Stanchi – Acustica – Chitarre e Archi
- Dani Kennedy – Servus ich bin die Kennedy
- Marco Marvaso – Battlespirit
- Kikkinrecords – Beating Heart
- Desu Taem – The Gangster’s Tutus
- Desu Taem – Starting Over
- The Moonlit Walk – Better Times
- Michael William Gilbert – They Are Us / They Fly Away
Altre menzioni (brani non disponibili su Spotify)
- GAWD – Non-binary – ASCOLTA SU YOUTUBE
- Andrea Faralli – Lui Che Amava La Pioggia – ASCOLTA SU SOUNDCLOUD
Dove ascoltare la playlist
Puoi trovare tutte le nuove aggiunte della settimana nella nostra playlist “Nuove Scoperte – Atom Heart Magazine” su Spotify: CLICCA QUI.
POTREBBE INTERESSARTI: Entrare nelle playlist Spotify: la guida
Scopri nuova musica con la nostra playlist su Spotify: “Nuove Scoperte – Atom Heart Magazine“.
I contenuti pubblicati dalla Redazione di Atom Heart Magazine sono curati e supervisionati da Adriano Costantino, fondatore della pubblicazione dal novembre 2012.