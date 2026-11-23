Queste le nuove scoperte musicali dello staff di Atom Heart Magazine relative alla settimana 70 (Novembre 2026). Le trovi tutte nella nostra playlist su Spotify.
Nuove Scoperte #70 – Tutte le aggiunte
Queste le nuove aggiunte della settimana:
- La via di mezzo – Senza di te
- Ruud De Grood – Water, Pt. XVI
- All Hours – Jumping Out Of Windows
- Eric Douglas – Lost Along the Way
- Qvinto – Narghilè
- Saf Safron – Till you resist
- Mario Di Francesco – Dimmi perchè
- Baron88 – Pitch Face
- Aeroplano, Nicole Tortolani, Cesar Ruiz – Una Vez Más
- Pink Paradox, Elvira Metal Band – La Llorona
- Joe Caruso – Moonlight in Your Eyes
- Unyted – Check Y’self
- Phoenix.REM – Holding On to Your Light
- dardenne – Un altro lunedì
- Cassiopea – Nessuno è come noi
- Amerakin Overdose – Parasite
- Ava Rivello – (it was) never love
- Vedanto_art – Che bello vivere!
- Suat Söyyiğit – Aperture
- NikaVera – La mia città
- Elias Colt & Trinity – Este é Meu Salmo
- Adovany – BED WARS
- HOOLIGANO – Champagne & Caviar
- Michael P Flyer – Christmas on Airplane Mode
- Gustavito, Laura Catarina – Tupã
- Hélianthème – Les Rivages
- Heartwish – Believe In
- Inglorious Kate – El Fantasma del Bajo – Versión en Español
- Al Herdt – Player!
- Stig Nedreberg – This is Real
- Marco Zanoni Project – RAZZI SU MARTE
- Nerved, Thobbe Englund, MAD-A – Takin´Its Toll
- Steven Winton – Woke Up In Paris
Dove ascoltare la playlist
Puoi trovare tutte le nuove aggiunte della settimana nella nostra playlist “Nuove Scoperte – Atom Heart Magazine” su Spotify: CLICCA QUI.
POTREBBE INTERESSARTI: Entrare nelle playlist Spotify: la guida
Scopri nuova musica con la nostra playlist su Spotify: “Nuove Scoperte – Atom Heart Magazine“.
I contenuti pubblicati dalla Redazione di Atom Heart Magazine sono curati e supervisionati da Adriano Costantino, fondatore della pubblicazione dal novembre 2012.