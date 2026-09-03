Le nuove scoperte musicali della settimana – #62

Queste le nuove scoperte musicali dello staff di Atom Heart Magazine relative alla settimana 62 (Settembre 2026). Le trovi tutte nella nostra playlist su Spotify.
Indice
Nuove Scoperte #62 – Tutte le aggiunte
Queste le nuove aggiunte della settimana:
- Desu Taem – Tourette’s Parrot, Again
- Fighting Chance – Crooked Truth
- Paul & Midlight – Questa città siamo noi
- Prijomas Pojebleskus – Dollar
- ALEXATOR – Awakening
- Jaime’s Tone – Preamble
- Embj, Joy Walker – Scramble
- Andrei British, Phil Maher – Distant Moon Cantina
- Santalucia – Ettore
- LALTRO – TUTTO IN RITMO
- rainface – Ok Cool
- Steven Winton – Wee Small Hours
- Anna Theoret – Strawberries
- Brendan Urban – I’m Worth It
- GODHOUSESTARS – The Universe’s Floor – Radio Edit
- Dam CPH – Poolside Stranger
- skyve – eternal time
- Rixmey Virik – If Love Could Touch
- RISE, stayMellow – Hard To Leave You
- Gustavito – Arara de Ouro
Altre menzioni (brani non disponibili su Spotify)
- Simone Dumdam – Microfoni – ASCOLTALO SU SOUNDCLOUD
Dove ascoltare la playlist
Puoi trovare tutte le nuove aggiunte della settimana nella nostra playlist “Nuove Scoperte – Atom Heart Magazine” su Spotify: CLICCA QUI.
POTREBBE INTERESSARTI: Entrare nelle playlist Spotify: la guida
Scopri nuova musica con la nostra playlist su Spotify: “Nuove Scoperte – Atom Heart Magazine“.
I contenuti pubblicati dalla Redazione di Atom Heart Magazine sono curati e supervisionati da Adriano Costantino, fondatore della pubblicazione dal novembre 2012.