Nuove Scoperte - Atom Heart Magazine playlist Spotify
Nuove Scoperte - Playlist Spotify

Le nuove scoperte musicali della settimana – #62

di Redazione

Queste le nuove scoperte musicali dello staff di Atom Heart Magazine relative alla settimana 62 (Settembre 2026). Le trovi tutte nella nostra playlist su Spotify.

Nuove Scoperte 62 - Atom Heart Magazine playlist Spotify

Indice

Nuove Scoperte #62 – Tutte le aggiunte

Queste le nuove aggiunte della settimana:

  1. Desu Taem – Tourette’s Parrot, Again
  2. Fighting Chance – Crooked Truth
  3. Paul & Midlight – Questa città siamo noi
  4. Prijomas Pojebleskus – Dollar
  5. ALEXATOR – Awakening
  6. Jaime’s Tone – Preamble
  7. Embj, Joy Walker – Scramble
  8. Andrei British, Phil Maher – Distant Moon Cantina
  9. Santalucia – Ettore
  10. LALTRO – TUTTO IN RITMO
  11. rainface – Ok Cool
  12. Steven Winton – Wee Small Hours
  13. Anna Theoret – Strawberries
  14. Brendan Urban – I’m Worth It
  15. GODHOUSESTARS – The Universe’s Floor – Radio Edit
  16. Dam CPH – Poolside Stranger
  17. skyve – eternal time
  18. Rixmey Virik – If Love Could Touch
  19. RISE, stayMellow – Hard To Leave You
  20. Gustavito – Arara de Ouro

Altre menzioni (brani non disponibili su Spotify)

  1. Simone Dumdam – Microfoni – ASCOLTALO SU SOUNDCLOUD

Dove ascoltare la playlist

Puoi trovare tutte le nuove aggiunte della settimana nella nostra playlist “Nuove Scoperte – Atom Heart Magazine” su Spotify: CLICCA QUI.

POTREBBE INTERESSARTI: Entrare nelle playlist Spotify: la guida

Scopri nuova musica con la nostra playlist su Spotify: “Nuove Scoperte – Atom Heart Magazine.

Leggi anche

I contenuti pubblicati dalla Redazione di Atom Heart Magazine sono curati e supervisionati da Adriano Costantino, fondatore della pubblicazione dal novembre 2012.

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