Porcupine Tree: nuovo album dal vivo Closure/Continuation Live

Di

I Porcupine Tree, la celebre band composta da Steven Wilson, Richard Barbieri e Gavin Harrison, sono pronti a regalare ai loro fan un nuovo album dal vivo, intitolato “Closure/Continuation Live“.

Porcupine Tree

Porcupine Tree – Il Ritorno di Successo:

Dopo l’uscita dell’album “Closure/Continuation” nell’estate del 2022, i Porcupine Tree stanno mantenendo viva l’emozione della loro reunion. Il nuovo album dal vivo è stato registrato durante il concerto tenutosi il 7 novembre 2022 allo Ziggo Dome di Amsterdam. Questo segna un ritorno trionfale per la band, che aveva temporaneamente ritirato le proprie attività nel 2010 (Qui la nostra recensione al Rome Summer Fest 2023)

Closure/Continuation Live

Il concerto documentato in “Closure/Continuation Live” comprende brani dall’album di reunion del 2022 dei Porcupine Tree, tra cui le tracce più amate dai fan. Steven Wilson, Richard Barbieri, Gavin Harrison e i musicisti Randy McStine (chitarre) e Nate Navarro (basso) hanno regalato al pubblico esibizioni indimenticabili di brani come “Trains“, “Fear of a Blank Planet” e “Anesthetize“.

Porcupine Tree Closure/Continuation Live – Tracklist e Formato

Closure/Continuation Live dei Porcupine Tree sarà disponibile in vari formati.

CD/BLU-RAY BOX

Il formato CD/Blu-ray box di Closure/Continuation Live dei Porcupine Tree comprende due CD che coprono l’intero spettacolo dal vivo. Il primo disco Blu-ray offre il concerto completo e materiale bonus, mentre il secondo contiene audio surround Dolby Atmos, audio surround 5.1 e audio ad alta risoluzione a 24 bit.

  1. Blackest Eyes
  2. Harridan
  3. Of the New Day
  4. Rats Return
  5. Even Less
  6. Drown With Me
  7. Dignity
  8. The Sound Of Muzak
  9. Last Chance To Evacuate Planet Earth Before It Is Recycled
  10. Chimera’s Wreck
  11. Fear of a Blank Planet
  12. Buying New Soul
  13. Walk The Plank
  14. Sentimental
  15. Herd Culling
  16. Anesthetize
  17. I Drive The Hearse
  18. Sleep Together
  19. Collapse the Light Into Earth
  20. Halo
  21. Trains

BLU-RAY/DVD

Il formato Blu-ray/DVD di Closure/Continuation Live dei Porcupine Tree include il concerto completo, oltre a offrire audio surround Dolby Atmos, audio surround 5.1 e audio ad alta risoluzione a 24 bit (escluse le funzioni bonus).

  1. Blackest Eyes
  2. Harridan
  3. Of the New Day
  4. Rats Return
  5. Even Less
  6. Drown With Me
  7. Dignity
  8. The Sound Of Muzak
  9. Last Chance To Evacuate Planet Earth Before It Is Recycled
  10. Chimera’s Wreck
  11. Fear of a Blank Planet
  12. Buying New Soul
  13. Walk The Plank
  14. Sentimental
  15. Herd Culling
  16. Anesthetize
  17. I Drive The Hearse
  18. Sleep Together
  19. Collapse the Light Into Earth
  20. Halo
  21. Trains
4 x 12” Vinile

Lato A

  1. Blackest Eyes
  2. Harridan
  3. Of The New Day

Lato B

  1. Rats Return
  2. Even Less
  3. Drown With Me

Lato C

  1. Dignity
  2. Sound Of Muzak
  3. Last Chance to Evacuate Planet Earth Before It Is Recycled

Lato D

  1. Chimera’s Wreck
  2. Fear of a Blank Planet

Lato E

  1. Buying New Soul
  2. Walk The Plank
  3. Sentimental

Lato F

  1. Anesthetize

Lato G

  1. Herd Culling
  2. I Drive the Hearse
  3. Sleep Together

Lato H

  1. Collapse the Light Into Earth
  2. Halo
  3. Trains

Quando esce Closure/Continuation Live

I fan dei Porcupine Tree dovranno attendere l’8 dicembre 2023 per l’uscita di “Closure/Continuation Live“.

Acquista QUI l’ultimo album dei Porcupine Tree: Closure/Continuation (2022).

Foto articolo di Carmine Prestipino

