Porcupine Tree: nuovo album dal vivo Closure/Continuation Live

I Porcupine Tree, la celebre band composta da Steven Wilson, Richard Barbieri e Gavin Harrison, sono pronti a regalare ai loro fan un nuovo album dal vivo, intitolato “Closure/Continuation Live“.

Indice

Porcupine Tree – Il Ritorno di Successo:

Dopo l’uscita dell’album “Closure/Continuation” nell’estate del 2022, i Porcupine Tree stanno mantenendo viva l’emozione della loro reunion. Il nuovo album dal vivo è stato registrato durante il concerto tenutosi il 7 novembre 2022 allo Ziggo Dome di Amsterdam. Questo segna un ritorno trionfale per la band, che aveva temporaneamente ritirato le proprie attività nel 2010 (Qui la nostra recensione al Rome Summer Fest 2023)

Closure/Continuation Live

Il concerto documentato in “Closure/Continuation Live” comprende brani dall’album di reunion del 2022 dei Porcupine Tree, tra cui le tracce più amate dai fan. Steven Wilson, Richard Barbieri, Gavin Harrison e i musicisti Randy McStine (chitarre) e Nate Navarro (basso) hanno regalato al pubblico esibizioni indimenticabili di brani come “Trains“, “Fear of a Blank Planet” e “Anesthetize“.

Porcupine Tree Closure/Continuation Live – Tracklist e Formato

Closure/Continuation Live dei Porcupine Tree sarà disponibile in vari formati.

CD/BLU-RAY BOX

Il formato CD/Blu-ray box di Closure/Continuation Live dei Porcupine Tree comprende due CD che coprono l’intero spettacolo dal vivo. Il primo disco Blu-ray offre il concerto completo e materiale bonus, mentre il secondo contiene audio surround Dolby Atmos, audio surround 5.1 e audio ad alta risoluzione a 24 bit.

Blackest Eyes Harridan Of the New Day Rats Return Even Less Drown With Me Dignity The Sound Of Muzak Last Chance To Evacuate Planet Earth Before It Is Recycled Chimera’s Wreck Fear of a Blank Planet Buying New Soul Walk The Plank Sentimental Herd Culling Anesthetize I Drive The Hearse Sleep Together Collapse the Light Into Earth Halo Trains

BLU-RAY/DVD

Il formato Blu-ray/DVD di Closure/Continuation Live dei Porcupine Tree include il concerto completo, oltre a offrire audio surround Dolby Atmos, audio surround 5.1 e audio ad alta risoluzione a 24 bit (escluse le funzioni bonus).

Blackest Eyes Harridan Of the New Day Rats Return Even Less Drown With Me Dignity The Sound Of Muzak Last Chance To Evacuate Planet Earth Before It Is Recycled Chimera’s Wreck Fear of a Blank Planet Buying New Soul Walk The Plank Sentimental Herd Culling Anesthetize I Drive The Hearse Sleep Together Collapse the Light Into Earth Halo Trains

4 x 12” Vinile

Lato A

Blackest Eyes Harridan Of The New Day

Lato B

Rats Return Even Less Drown With Me

Lato C

Dignity Sound Of Muzak Last Chance to Evacuate Planet Earth Before It Is Recycled

Lato D

Chimera’s Wreck Fear of a Blank Planet

Lato E

Buying New Soul Walk The Plank Sentimental

Lato F

Anesthetize

Lato G

Herd Culling I Drive the Hearse Sleep Together

Lato H

Collapse the Light Into Earth Halo Trains

Quando esce Closure/Continuation Live

I fan dei Porcupine Tree dovranno attendere l’8 dicembre 2023 per l’uscita di “Closure/Continuation Live“.

Acquista QUI l’ultimo album dei Porcupine Tree: Closure/Continuation (2022).

Foto articolo di Carmine Prestipino