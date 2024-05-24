In occasione delle date italiane della Dave Matthews Band, abbiamo raggiunto il talentuoso fotografo Rodrigo Simas, da tanti anni al seguito del gruppo di Charlottesville, per una piccola chiacchierata.

La nostra intervista a Rodrigo Simas

Curiosi di come si svolga il suo lavoro durante un tour internazionale, con una band cosi amata come la Dave Matthews Band, ci piacerebbe inizare chiedendo a Rodrigo come tutto è cominciato.

Quando la tua passione per la fotografia è diventata un lavoro? E quando hai capito che era la musica la cosa che più ti piaceva fotografare?

La musica è venuta prima, in realtà. Ero un appassionato di musica e ho iniziato a fotografare gli artisti che mi piacevano o con cui lavoravo. È iniziato come un hobby e in seguito è diventato una professione: il mio primo concerto veramente professionale è stato con la Dave Matthews Band nel 2008.

Quella con la DMB è una collaborazione che dura da tanto tempo, quando è iniziata? Raccontaci come sei arrivato a lavorare per la band, e cosa significa instaurare un rapporto professionale cosi duraturo, ma anche di amicizia e rispetto, con delle persone con cui si passa cosi tanto tempo insieme durante i tour. Dunque in situazioni di ogni tipo.

Ho creato e organizzato per loro un sito web per i fan in Brasile nel lontano 2000. Il sito web ha aiutato a diffondere la loro musica in Brasile e in Sud America. Avevamo anche tribute band che suonavano continuamente in Brasile e il sito web li promuoveva. Quindi abbiamo mantenuto il loro musica viva mentre la band non c’era. Quando sono andati in tournée in Sud America e non avevano un fotografo mi hanno chiesto se potevo cercare qualcuno che lo facesse e io ho detto che volevo provare. Tutto è iniziato così.

Collaborazioni, influenze e il workshop

Oltre alla DMB tu hai avuto modo di seguire e fotografare tante altre band. Quali sono quelle a cui sei più legato e che ti piacciono di più?

Ho lavorato con Ben Harper, Gogol Bordello, Epica, Blind Guardian e molti altri… amo la musica metal quindi ho avuto l’opportunità di fotografare molte delle band metal con cui sono cresciuto ascoltando, quindi questo è sicuramente più vicino al mio cuore. Dagli Iron Maiden ai Fates Warning, ai Dream Theater… anche band più recenti come Jinjer o Avatar.

Tu sei un fotografo che sperimenta molto, quali sono i fotografi che ti hanno influenzato maggiormente?

Adoro il lavoro dei fotografi rock classici della vecchia scuola. Mick Rock, Mark Weiss, Ross Halfin…

Già da qualche anno organizzi dei workshop sul tuo lavoro fotografo in giro per il mondo. Come è nata questa idea, e quali argomenti affronti durante i workshop?

Da molto tempo ricevo domande da persone se stavo pensando di fare masterclass o workshop. Mi sono sempre mancati il ​​tempo e la concentrazione per mettere insieme qualcosa del genere. Poi mi sono trasferito a Lisbona e ho iniziato a lavorare al Coliseu Dos Recreios, un locale molto famoso in città. Mi hanno invitato a fare un workshop lì… quindi questa volta ho dovuto concentrarmi e farlo. Una volta organizzato il contenuto principale, diventa più facile adattarlo a diversi tipi di eventi… che si tratti di una masterclass, di un workshop, di una presentazione, ecc.

C’è un artista, o una band che ti piacerebbe fotografare, o anche del passato, che ti sarebbe piaciuto fotografare?

Ahhh molti. I Rush sarebbero il primo.

Il mondo della fotografia musicale

Il mondo della fotografia musicale è molto complesso, al di là dei fotografi che scattano durante i concerti per le riviste e le webzine, ci sono quelli che come te, seguono gli artisti durante i tour, e che hanno un rapporto differente a livello professionale con le band. Mi vengono in mente dei famosi fotografi del passato come Ken Regan, Neal Preston, o come Baron Wolman, che fu il primo fotografo per la rivista Rolling Stone. Ma penso anche ai contemporanei come Danny Clynch o Ross Halfin. Come pensi che sia cambiato il mondo della fotografia musicale dagli anni 60 ad oggi?

È cambiato completamente. Al giorno d’oggi chiunque può essere un fotografo e a me va bene. La tecnologia consente a chiunque abbia un buon occhio di realizzare ottimi contenuti. Ora viaggiare con un artista è un rapporto di fiducia. Forse è ancora più importante avere fiducia che essere un “grande” fotografo.

Il ruolo dei social e consigli finali

Nel mondo dei social network, dove Facebook e soprattutto Instagram ci bombardano di immagini, il significato puro di una fotografia ha un valore molto relativo. La nostra soglia di attenzione è ridotta a pochi secondi per immagine. Una foto oggi, deve colpire molto una persona per avere la giusta attenzione che merita. Qual è la tua opinione sull’uso dei social media nel campo della fotografia, e qual è il tuo rapporto con i social dal punto di vista lavorativo e personale?

Quando ho iniziato a lavorare come fotografo professionista i social media esistevano già. Quindi non conosco davvero la “vita” da fotografo al di fuori di essi. Ha dei pro e dei contro ovviamente. È bello avere la possibilità di mostrare il tuo lavoro a chiunque nel mondo per vederlo ed è fantastico essere a portata di clic per qualsiasi possibile appaltatore, che sia un promoter, un artista o un media. La realtà è che dobbiamo lavorare con esso nel miglior modo possibile per evitare che non porti alcun svantaggio. Nel nostro campo devi essere facilmente reperibile e il tuo lavoro deve essere facilmente accessibile.

Quale consiglio ti sentiresti di dare ad un giovane fotografo che vuole approcciarsi al mondo della fotografia musicale?

Se ti piace la musica e ti piace la fotografia, fallo più che puoi e allena i tuoi occhi. È un campo difficile con molta concorrenza, quindi il mio consiglio principale è creare uno stile tutto tuo ed essere unico.

Ringraziamenti a Rodrigo Simas

Di sicuro il consiglio di Rodrigo Simas è molto importante ed i suoi scatti dimostrano ampiamente quanto è fondamentale trovare un proprio stile, come il suo, che ormai è unico e riconoscibile.

Ringraziamo di cuore Rodrigo e speriamo di rivederlo presto, continuando a goderci i suoi meravigliosi scatti. Nel frattempo il tour della Dave Matthews Band è entrato nel vivo del suo percorso (QUI la nostra recensione della data a Milano), con la tranche delle date in America, che porteranno la band, e Rodrigo, da una costa all’altra del paese, per terminare con i famosissimi tre giorni al The Gorge Amphitheatre di Washington alla fine di agosto.

Rodrigo Simas – Foto

Visita il sito ufficiale a QUESTO LINK.

RODRIGO SIMAS INTERVIEW – ENGLISH VERSION

On the occasion of the Italian dates of the Dave Matthews Band, we reached the talented photographer Rodrigo Simas, who has followed the Charlottesville group for many years, for a little chat.

Curious about how his work unfolds during an international tour, with a band as beloved as the Dave Matthews Band, we’d like to start by asking Rodrigo how it all began.

Our interview with Rodrigo Simas

When did your passion for photography become a job? And when did you realize that music was the thing you liked to photograph most?

Music came first actually. I was a music fan that started photographing the artists that I liked or that I worked with. It started as an hobby and it became a profession later on – my first really professional gig was with Dave Matthews Band in 2008.

The collaboration with DMB has been going on for a long time, when did it start? tell us how you came to work for the band, and what it means to establish such a long-lasting professional relationship but also one of friendship and respect, with people with whom you spend so much time together during tours, therefore in all kinds of situations.

I created and organized a fan website for them in Brazil way back in 2000. The website helped to spread their music in Brazil and South America – we also had tribute bands playing in Brazil all the time and the website was promoting them so we kept their music alive while the band was not there. When they went to Tour in South America and did not have a photographer they asked me if I could look for someone to do it and I said I wanted to try. That is how everything started.

Collaborations, influences, and the workshop

In addition to DMB you have had the opportunity to follow and photograph many other bands, which are the ones you are most attached to and which do you like the most?

I worked with Ben Harper, Gogol Bordello, Epica, Blind Guardian and many others… I love metal music so I had the opportunity to photograph many of the metal bands that I grew up listening, so that is closer to my heart for sure. From Iron Maiden to Fates Warning, Dream Theater… even newer bands as Jinjer or Avatar.

You are a photographer who experiments a lot, who are the photographers who have influenced you the most?

I love the work of the old school classic rock photographers. Mick Rock, Mark Weiss, Ross Halfin…

For a few years now, you have been organizing workshops on your work as a photographer around the world. How did this idea come about, and what topics do you address during the workshops?

For a long time now I have been getting questions from people if I was thinking about doing masterclasses or workshops and I always lacked the time and focus to put together something like it. Then I moved to Lisbon and started to work at the Coliseu Dos Recreios which is a very famous venue in the city and they invited me to do a workshop there… so this time I had to focus and do it. Once the main content is organized it gets easier to adapt to different type of events… being a masterclass, a workshop, a presentation, etc.

Is there an artist, or band you would like to photograph, or even from the past, that you would have liked to photograph?

Ahhh many. Rush would be the first one.

The world of music photography

The world of music photography is very complex, beyond the photographers who shoot during concerts for magazines and webzines, there are those like you who follow the artists during the tours, and who have a different relationship on a professional level with the bands. Famous photographers from the past come to mind like Ken Regan, Neal Preston, or Baron Wolman, who was the first photographer for Rolling Stone magazine, but I also think of contemporaries like Danny Clynch or Ross Halfin. How do you think the world of music photography has changed from the 60s to today?

It changed completely. Nowadays anyone can be a photographer and I am fine with it. The technology allows anyone with a good eye to do great content. Now to travel with an artist it is a relationship of trust. Maybe it is even more important to have trust than to be a “great” photographer.

The role of social media and final tips

In the world of social networks, where Facebook and especially Instagram bombard us with images, the pure meaning of a photograph has a very relative value. Our attention span is reduced to a few seconds per image. A photo today must make a strong impression on a person to get the attention it deserves. What is your opinion on the use of social media in the field of photography, and what is your relationship with social media from a professional and personal point of view?

When I started working as a professional photographer social media was already happening so I really don’t know “life” as a photographer outside of it. It has pros and cons of course. It is good to have a chance do display your work for anyone in the world to see it and it is great to be a click away to any possible contractor, being a promoter, an artist or media. The reality is that we need to work with it the best way we can as to avoid it won’t bring you any benefits. In our field you must be easily found and your work needs to easily accessible.

What suggestion would you give to a young photographer who wants to approach the world of music photography?

If you like music and like photography, do it as much as you can and train your eyes. It is a though field with a lot of competition so my main thing is to create a style of your own and be unique.

Special thanks to Rodrigo Simas

Rodrigo‘s advice is certainly very important and his shots amply demonstrate how essential it is to find your own style, like his, which is now unique and recognisable.

We sincerely thank Rodrigo Simas and hope to see him again soon, continuing to enjoy his wonderful shots, in the meantime the Dave Matthews Band tour has entered the heart of its journey, with the tranche of dates in America, which will bring the band, and Rodrigo, from one coast of the country to the other, ending with the very famous three days at the George Amphitheater in Washington at the end of August.

