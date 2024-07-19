fbpx

Le nuove scoperte musicali della settimana – #17

Lascia un commento / Di /
Nuove Scoperte - Atom Heart Magazine playlist Spotify

Queste le nuove aggiunte della settimana:

  1. Jessie Phelps – Pharmacy
  2. Maldonado – The Last
  3. My Own Private Alaska – We’ll All Die (But You’ll Die First)
  4. Secoli Morti – Millelune
  5. Love Ghost – Throw Down
  6. Jim Duff – Lift You Up
  7. iFeature – Unharmed
  8. Alessio Marucci – C’hai perso tu
  9. FieldHockey – Ecdysis
  10. Cycle / End – Loud and Clear
  11. GoldenBoy – Rolling Stone
  12. Nøcturune – In her mind
  13. Verzija 2 – Immediate danger
  14. Pseudego – Le Catene
  15. Cat Serrano – When You Love Me
  16. Vile Retribution – I Mørket
  17. Alucinati – Dont Cry
  18. Diya Shanmugaraj – Blow The Blue Away
  19. P. Facts – Junk Yard Dog
  20. Michele Fariselli – Chissà poi perché

Scopri nuova musica con la nostra playlist su Spotify: “Nuove Scoperte – Atom Heart Magazine.

Leggi anche  Jaidem con 6:AM fuori dalla comfort zone, Ricatti e afro pop

Potrebbe interessarti anche:

Lascia un commento

Torna in alto