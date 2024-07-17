Emmy 2024: Annunciate le Nominations

La Television Academy ha ufficialmente annunciato le nomination per gli Emmy Awards 2024, celebrando i risultati eccezionali nel campo della televisione. Le nomination di quest’anno mettono in luce un’ampia gamma di talenti attraverso vari generi, dai dramma avvincenti alle serie comedy esilaranti e alle serie limitate coinvolgenti.

A guidare il gruppo nelle nomination per le serie drammatiche c’è “The Crown” (Netflix), con 8 nomination nelle categorie principali, inclusa quella per il Miglior Attore Protagonista per Dominic West e il Miglior Attore Non Protagonista per Jonathan Pryce. Anche “The Morning Show” (Apple TV+) ha ricevuto un significativo riconoscimento, con Jennifer Aniston e Reese Witherspoon entrambe nominate come Miglior Attrice Protagonista, insieme a 6 nomination per il cast di supporto.

Nelle categorie delle serie comedy, “The Bear” (FX) si distingue con 7 nomination, tra cui Miglior Attore Protagonista per Jeremy Allen White e Miglior Attrice Protagonista per Ayo Edebiri. “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu) continua a impressionare con 6 nomination, tra cui Steve Martin e Martin Short nella categoria Miglior Attore Protagonista, mentre Selena Gomez è candidata come Miglior Attrice Protagonista.

La categoria delle serie limitate o antologiche presenta forti contendenti come “Fargo” (FX) e “True Detective: Night Country” (Max). Nomination notevoli includono Jodie Foster come Miglior Attrice Protagonista in “True Detective: Night Country” e Jon Hamm come Miglior Attore Protagonista in “Fargo.”

Per la categoria dei migliori talk show, favoriti di lunga data come “The Daily Show” e “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” fanno il loro ritorno, mentre nei programmi di competizione reality, “RuPaul’s Drag Race” e “The Amazing Race” continuano a catturare l’immaginazione del pubblico.

Statistiche chiave dalle nomination di quest’anno includono:

“The Crown” e “The Morning Show” in testa alle categorie drammatiche con 8 e 6 nomination rispettivamente.

“The Bear” e “Only Murders in the Building” che dominano le nomination per le serie comedy con 7 e 6 nomination rispettivamente.

Forti prestazioni nelle categorie delle serie limitate da parte di “Fargo” e “True Detective: Night Country” con 5 e 4 nomination rispettivamente.

Apple TV+ e FX che ottengono rispettivamente 15 e 14 nomination, riflettendo la loro continua influenza nella programmazione di alta qualità.

Nel complesso, le nomination agli Emmy 2024 riflettono un panorama televisivo vibrante e dinamico, mettendo in mostra l’ampiezza del talento e della creatività in tutta l’industria. I vincitori saranno annunciati durante la cerimonia degli Emmy Awards più avanti quest’anno, promettendo una serata emozionante di celebrazione per i migliori e i più brillanti della televisione.

Ecco l’elenco delle candidature principali

Miglior Attore Protagonista in una Serie Drammatica

Idris Elba (“Hijack”)

Donald Glover (“Mr. & Mrs. Smith”)

Walton Goggins (“Fallout”)

Gary Oldman (“Slow Horses”)

Hiroyuki Sanada (“Shōgun”)

Dominic West (“The Crown”)

Miglior Attrice Protagonista in una Serie Drammatica

Jennifer Aniston (“The Morning Show”)

Carrie Coon (“The Gilded Age”)

Maya Erskine (“Mr. and Mrs. Smith”)

Anna Sawai (“Shōgun”)

Imelda Staunton (“The Crown”)

Reese Witherspoon (“The Morning Show”)

Miglior Serie Drammatica

“The Crown” (Netflix)

“Fallout” (Prime Video)

“The Gilded Age” (Max)

“The Morning Show” (Apple TV+)

“Mr. and Mrs. Smith” (Prime Video)

“Shōgun” (FX)

“Slow Horses” (Apple TV+)

“3 Body Problem” (Netflix)

Miglior Attore Protagonista in una Serie Comedy

Matt Berry (“What We Do in the Shadows”)

Larry David (“Curb Your Enthusiasm”)

Steve Martin (“Only Murders in the Building”)

Martin Short (“Only Murders in the Building”)

Jeremy Allen White (“The Bear”)

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai (“Reservation Dogs”)

Miglior Attrice Protagonista in una Serie Comedy

Quinta Brunson (“Abbott Elementary”)

Ayo Edebiri (“The Bear”)

Selena Gomez (“Only Murders in the Building”)

Maya Rudolph (“Loot”)

Jean Smart (“Hacks”)

Kristen Wiig (“Palm Royale”)

Miglior Serie Comedy

“Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

“The Bear” (FX)

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” (Max)

“Hacks” (Max)

“Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

“Palm Royale” (Apple TV+)

“Reservation Dogs” (FX)

“What We Do in the Shadows” (FX)

Miglior Attore Protagonista in una Serie Limitata/ Antologica

Matt Bomer (“Fellow Travelers”)

Richard Gadd (“Baby Reindeer”)

Jon Hamm (“Fargo”)

Tom Hollander — “Feud: Capote vs. the Swans”

Andrew Scott (“Ripley”)

Miglior Attrice Protagonista in una Serie Limitata/ Antologica

Jodie Foster (“True Detective: Night Country”)

Brie Larson (“Lessons in Chemistry”)

Juno Temple (“Fargo”)

Sofia Vergara (“Griselda”)

Naomi Watts (“Feud: Capote vs. the Swans”)

Miglior serie Limitata/Antologica

“Baby Reindeer” (Netflix)

“Fargo” (FX)

“Lessons in Chemistry” (Apple TV+)

“Ripley” (Netflix)

“True Detective: Night Country” (Max)

Miglior Attrice non protagonista per una serie Drama

Christine Baranski (“The Gilded Age”)

Nicole Beharie (“The Morning Show”)

Elizabeth Debicki (“The Crown Netflix”)

Greta Lee (“The Morning Show”)

Lesley Manville (“The Crown”)

Karen Pittman (“The Morning Show”)

Holland Taylor (“The Morning Show”)

Miglior Attore non protagonista per una serie Drama

Tadanobu Asano (“Shōgun”)

Billy Crudup (“The Morning Show”)

Mark Duplass (“The Morning Show”)

Jon Hamm (“The Morning Show”)

Takehiro Hira (“Shōgun”)

Jack Lowden (“Slow Horses”)

Jonathan Pryce (“The Crown”)

Miglior Attrice non protagonista per una serie Comedy

Carol Burnett (“Palm Royale”)

Liza Colón-Zayas (“The Bear”)

Hannah Einbinder (“Hacks”)

Janelle James (“Abbott Elementary”)

Sheryl Lee Ralph (“Abbott Elementary”)

Meryl Streep (“Only Murders In The Building”)

Miglior Attore non protagonista per una serie Comedy

Lionel Boyce (“The Bear”)

Paul W. Downs (“Hacks”)

Ebon Moss-Bachrach (“The Bear”)

Paul Rudd (“Only Murders In The Building”)

Tyler James Williams (“Abbott Elementary”)

Bowen Yang (“Saturday Night Live”)

Miglior Attrice non protagonista per una serie limitata/antologica

Dakota Fanning (“Ripley”)

Lily Gladstone (“Under The Bridge”)

Jessica Gunning (“Baby Reindeer”)

Aja Naomi King (“Lessons In Chemistry”)

Diane Lane (“Feud: Capote vs. The Swans”)

Nava Mau (“Baby Reindeer”)

Kali Reis (“True Detective: Night Country”)

Miglior Attore non protagonista per una serie limitata/antologica

Jonathan Bailey “(Fellow Travelers”)

Robert Downey Jr. (“The Sympathizer”)

Tom Goodman-Hill (“Baby Reindeer”)

John Hawkes (“True Detective: Night Country”)

Lamorne Morris (“Fargo”)

Lewis Pullman (“Lessons In Chemistry”)

Treat Williams (“Feud: Capote vs. The Swans”)

Miglior programma animato

Blue Eye Samurai

Bob’s Burgers



Scavengers Reign

The Simpsons

X-Men ’97

Miglior Production Design per un Programma Narrativo Contemporaneo (di un’ora o più)

The Crown

Fargo

The Gentlemen

The Morning Show

True Detective: Night Country

Miglior Production Design per un programma narrativo o fantasy (un’ora o più)

Fallout

The Gilded Age

Palm Royale

Ripley

Shogun

Miglior Production Design per un Programma Narrativo (di mezz’ora)

The Bear

Frasier

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

What We Do in the Shadows

Miglior Fotografia per una serie multi-camera (mezz’ora)

Bob Hearts Abishola

The Conners

Fraiser

How I Met Your Father

Night Court

The Upshaws

Miglior Fotografia per una serie single-camera (mezz’ora)

The Bear

Hacks

Physical

Reservation Dogs

Sugar

Miglior fotografia per una serie (un’ora)

The Crown – Ritz

The Crown – Sleep, Dearie Sleep

Shōgun – Anjin

Shōgun – Crimson Sky

3 Body Problem

Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty

Miglior Fotografia per una serie limitata/antologica

All the Light We Cannot See

Fargo

Griselda

Lessons in Chemistry

Ripley

True Detective: Night Country

Miglior Fotografia per una serie non-fiction

Beckham

Girls State

Jim Henson Idea Man

Our Planet II

Planet Earth III