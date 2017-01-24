Oscar 2017: tutte le nomination

Sono state annunciate le nomination degli 89esimi Academy Awards. Ecco la lista completa:
Miglior Film
Arrival
Barriere (Fences)
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
Il diritto di contare (Hidden Figures)
La La Land
Lion
Manchester by the Sea
Moonlight
–
Miglior Regista
Barry Jenkins (Moonlight)
Denis Villeneuve (Arrival)
Damien Chazelle (La La Land)
Kenneth Lonergan (Manchester by the Sea)
Mel Gibson (Hacksaw Ridge)
–
Miglior attore protagonista
Andrew Garfield (La battaglia di Hacksaw Ridge)
Casey Affleck (Manchester by the Sea)
Denzel Washington (Barriere)
Ryan Gosling (La La Land)
Viggo Mortensen (Captain Fantastic)
–
Miglior attrice protagonista
Emma Stone (La La Land)
Isabelle Huppert (Elle)
Natalie Portman (Jackie)
Meryl Streep (Florence)
Ruth Negga (Loving)
–
Miglior attore non protagonista
Dev Patel (Lion)
Michael Shannon (Animal notturni)
Jeff Bridges (Hell or High Water)
Lucas Hedges (Manchester by the Sea)
Mahershala Ali (Moonlight)
–
Miglior attrice non protagonista
Michelle Williams (Manchester by the Sea)
Naomie Harris (Moonlight)
Nicole Kidman (Lion)
Octavia Spencer (Il diritto di contare)
Viola Davis (Barriere)
–
Miglior sceneggiatura originale
Hell or High Water
La La Land
Manchester by the Sea
The Lobster
2oth Century Women
–
Miglior sceneggiatura non originale
Arrival
Barriere (Fences)
Hidden Figures
Lion
Moonlight
–
Miglior film straniero
A Man Called Ove (Svezia)
Land of Mine(Danimarca)
Tanna(Australia)
Il cliente(Iran)
Toni Erdmann(Germania)
–
Miglior film d’animazione
Kubo e la spada magica
Oceania
La mia vita da Zucchina
The Red Turtle
Zootropolis
–
Miglior fotografia
Arrival
La La Land
Lion
Moonlight
Silence
–
