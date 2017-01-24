DailyPost
Oscar 2017: tutte le nomination

by Marta La Ferlaon 24/01/2017

Sono state annunciate le nomination degli 89esimi Academy Awards. Ecco la lista completa:

Miglior Film

Arrival
Barriere (Fences)
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
Il diritto di contare (Hidden Figures)
La La Land
Lion
Manchester by the Sea
Moonlight

Miglior Regista

Barry Jenkins (Moonlight)
Denis Villeneuve (Arrival)
Damien Chazelle (La La Land)
Kenneth Lonergan (Manchester by the Sea)
Mel Gibson (Hacksaw Ridge)

Miglior attore protagonista

Andrew Garfield (La battaglia di Hacksaw Ridge)
Casey Affleck (Manchester by the Sea)
Denzel Washington (Barriere)
Ryan Gosling (La La Land)
Viggo Mortensen (Captain Fantastic)

Miglior attrice protagonista

Emma Stone (La La Land)
Isabelle Huppert (Elle)
Natalie Portman (Jackie)
Meryl Streep (Florence)
Ruth Negga (Loving)

Miglior attore non protagonista

Dev Patel (Lion)
Michael Shannon (Animal notturni)
Jeff Bridges (Hell or High Water)
Lucas Hedges (Manchester by the Sea)
Mahershala Ali (Moonlight)

Miglior attrice non protagonista

Michelle Williams (Manchester by the Sea)
Naomie Harris (Moonlight)
Nicole Kidman (Lion)
Octavia Spencer (Il diritto di contare)
Viola Davis (Barriere)

Miglior sceneggiatura originale

Hell or High Water
La La Land
Manchester by the Sea
The Lobster
2oth Century Women

Miglior sceneggiatura non originale

Arrival
Barriere (Fences)
Hidden Figures
Lion
Moonlight

Miglior film straniero

A Man Called Ove (Svezia)
Land of Mine(Danimarca)
Tanna(Australia)
Il cliente(Iran)
Toni Erdmann(Germania)

Miglior film d’animazione

Kubo e la spada magica
Oceania
La mia vita da Zucchina
The Red Turtle
Zootropolis

Miglior fotografia

Arrival
La La Land
Lion
Moonlight
Silence

