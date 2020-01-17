Music To Be Murdered By – Il nuovo disco di Eminem pubblicato a sorpresa

Com’era già avvenuto in passato per Kamikaze, anche stavolta Eminem ha ha pubblicato un nuovo album completamente a sorpresa.
Il titolo del nuovo disco è “Music To Be Murdered By“.
Di seguito la tracklist:
01. Premonition (Intro)
02. Unaccommodating (feat. Young M.A)
03. You Gon’ Learn (feat. Royce da 5’9″ and White Gold)
04. Alfred (interlude)
05. Those Kinda Nights (feat. Ed Sheeran)
06. In Too Deep
07. Godzilla (feat. Juice WRLD)
08. Darkness
09. Leaving Heaven (featuring Skylar Grey)
10. Yah Yah (feat. Royce da 5’9″, Black Thought, Q-Tip and Denaun)
11. Stepdad” (Intro)
12. Stepdad
13. Marsh
14. Never Love Again
15. Little Engine
16. Lock It Up (feat. Anderson .Paak)
17. Farewell
18. No Regrets (feat. Don Toliver)
19. I Will (feat. Kxng Crooked, Royce da 5’9″ and Joell Ortiz)
20. Alfred (Outro)
Devi accedere per postare un commento.